Local leaders participate in bike ride to encourage communities of color to get COVID-19 vaccine

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Local and state leaders gathered Sunday morning to participate in a bike ride for an important cause.

Their goal is to eliminate vaccine hesitance among communities of color in South Florida.

They gathered in the heart of Overtown, right next to the historic Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist church.

Those riders are with the local cycling group Break the Cycle.

Their plan is spending several hours riding all over South Florida as they try to raise awareness about the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine, and eliminate vaccine hesitancy, especially among communities of color.

In all, organizers say about 60 to 70 cyclists are taking part in Sunday’s ride. One of those riders includes the Mayor of Miami-Dade County, Daniella Levine Cava.

She’s joined by several other elected officials from both Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

Mayor Levine Cava spoke to the crowd before departing, talking about their mission and why it is so important to get everyone vaccinated.

After leaving, the riders biked north to Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, where they plan to hold another vaccination outreach event. After that, they will then travel to some other neighborhoods across the county.

