A second Van Gogh interactive exhibit is coming to Miami

MIAMI – An interactive art exhibition dedicated to the one and only Vincent van Gogh is coming to Miami. However, this won’t be the first time one makes its way to the Magic City.

It would be ear-esponsible of us to not mention the fact there will be two nearly identical Van Gogh-themed exhibitions occurring in Miami at the same time. (Get it? Ear? Van Gogh?)

To make things more confusing, their names even sound the same. The latest exhibition is titled, “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” while the one that opened first in Miami this past April is titled, “Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience.”

Regardless, here is what you can expect at the latest addition to the Van Gogh exhibition frenzy taking the city by storm.

“Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” opens at the Olympia Theater, Downtown Miami’s historic performing arts center along Flagler and Second Avenue, on Wednesday, June 16.

The exhibition is produced by Exhibition Hub and an entertainment discovery platform called Fever.

"Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" opens on Wednesday, June 16. (Courtesy of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience)

“We are honored that the producers of the acclaimed Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience chose the Olympia Theater along downtown Miami’s Flagler Street to host their one-of-a-kind multi-sensory art experience,” says Christina Crespi, executive director, Miami Downtown Development Authority (DDA).

What can you expect at this exhibition?

Thanks to floor-to-ceiling digital projections and video mapping technology, visitors will get to “step into” more than 300 of Van Gogh’s sketches, drawings, and paintings. Plus, guests will get to experience a “virtual reality” experience in a separate gallery.

Throughout the experience, visitors will be guided through a ten-minute journey on “a day in the life of the artist,” providing a chance to discover the inspiration behind some of his most beloved works. Plus, expect to see a drawing studio and additional galleries.

“By making unique programming like the Van Gogh experience available to our community, we are enhancing the quality of life for our residents, as well as those who work in and visit the urban core,” added Crespi.

“Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and weekends and holidays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $34.90 for adults and $19.90 for children.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here.