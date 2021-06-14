Florida gas prices are the highest since 2014

Florida gas prices soar to levels not seen in almost 7 years

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Floridians filling up their gas tank at the start of this week are encountering the highest prices at the pump in almost seven years.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the state is $2.97, the highest since November 2014, according to the American Automobile Association.

AAA says that price is 12 cents higher than a week ago, seven cents more than a month ago and 44 cents higher than at this time in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It now costs $2 more to fill an average-sized 15-gallon gas tank, than it did a week ago,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said, noting that crude oil prices rose as global fuel demand outpaced supply. “Fortunately, futures prices flattened out last week, so drivers should not face another round of rising prices this week.”

Gas prices had been predicted to rise in the last week as COVID-19 vaccines take hold and more people return to work and travel.

Patrick De Haan, who tracks fuel prices for GasBuddy, says U.S. gasoline demand has increased for four straight weeks.

BREAKING: According to GasBuddy data, weekly US gasoline demand has risen for the 4th straight week to a new pandemic high, up 0.8% from the prior week. Friday and Saturday were barely under prior week, but a strong Sunday early on helped boost the week. pic.twitter.com/7dXbpATo47 — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) June 13, 2021

Florida is still paying below the national average of $3.08 per gallon.

Locally, the average prices are as follows:

Miami-Dade County: $2.96

Broward County: $2.99

Monroe County: $3.04

Palm Beach County: $3.08

For more information on Florida gas prices, click here.