‘Watch that truck!’ Commercial pilot helps guide small aircraft to the ground after engine failure

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A United Airlines pilot is being credited with helping safely land a Cessna 172 after its engine stopped working mid-flight during training.

Pilot Richard Lee of SKYDUO was flying with a student Friday in western Broward County when during a high-performance maneuver, the engine suddenly cut off.

“This is what we train for,” Lee said.

He was unable to reach emergency crews on the radio but said a nearby commercial pilot for United heard the calls and helped guide the pair through this emergency.

Radio transmissions reveal how the pilot and student remained calm as they glided. The other pilot nearby was heard giving advice and keeping them focused.

Richard Lee: “Do you think it’s a good idea to land on the highway?”

United pilot: “Yeah man, put it down wherever you got. You look good.”

Richard Lee: “Ok. F***, I’m so scared.”

United pilot: “You’re looking good man. Your approach looks good. I think you’re going to be fine. Did the engine just quit on you?”

Ad

Moments later you hear the small aircraft getting lower as Lee tries to eyeball landing right on I-75 near Mile Marker 37.

Richard Lee: “There are cars. There’s lots of cars out.”

United pilot: “Maintain a faster than normal air speed so you have something to work with to put it down between cars. Put it down in front of them and they’ll see you and stop.”

Richard Lee: “I’ll try, I’ll try.”

United pilot: “You’re looking good. Watch that truck.”

After some dipping and dodging, a big sigh of relief

Richard Lee: Yeah, I landed! I landed! I landed! We’re on the highway! We’re on the highway!

United pilot: Alright, good landing, sir. I’m going to tell Miami you’re OK.

Emergency crews rushed to the instructor and student on I-75.

They told us on Friday they were grateful they were safe but couldn’t thank the pilot who guided them down to the ground enough.

The FAA is still investigating what caused the plane’s engine to cut off.

Ad

RELATED LINK

Small plane makes emergency landing in West Broward