Woman accused of injuring officer in hit-and-run released from hospital, booked into jail

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman who struck a North Miami Beach police officer with her car last week has been identified as 19-year-old Cynthia Muthike Muisyo.

Muisyo is facing a charge of second-degree attempted murder in connection with the incident that occurred Thursday afternoon in the area of Northeast 172nd Street and Biscayne Boulevard in Aventura.

She was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Saturday after being released from the hospital and is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

According to police, the officer, a 17-year veteran of the police force, had been flagged down by another driver on Thursday. He was attempting to stop the woman who was involved in a hit-and-run involving two other vehicles when he was run over, authorities said.

Police Chief Richard Rand said the woman then tried to drive away again.

“Shots were fired,” Rand said. “K-9 was deployed, and the female was stopped.”

Authorities later explained that shots were fired in an attempt to stop Muisyo after she intentionally struck the officer.

Muisyo was taken to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center in stable condition and the officer was taken to the same hospital in serious condition.

Police confirmed that the officer, whose identity has not yet been released, was released from the hospital on Sunday and is now recovering at home.