Driver dies after dump truck overturns on Turnpike

HIALEAH, Fla. – A man died Wednesday morning after the dump truck he was driving overturned in the southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike in Hialeah, authorities confirmed.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. near Mile Marker 39.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho said the driver lost control of the truck and struck a concrete barrier.

He said the truck then overturned and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver landed on the roadway’s shoulder area and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the truck.

Authorities identified him only as a Hispanic male as they work to notify the next-of-kin.