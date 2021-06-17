Help homeless pets in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Several Broward County libraries will be collecting donations this summer, to help support homeless pets. It’s all part of an effort to replenish supplies for Broward County Animal Care.

Donations like dog and cat food, cat litter and supplies like collars, leashes, toys and grooming supplies are welcome.

“Every donated item goes a long way to help us feed and care for our pets in need, so we welcome the community’s support and thank the Library staff for all of their dedication to our dogs and cats,” said Emily Wood, Director, Broward County Animal Care.

Supplies will be collected at the following libraries through August 21:

Residents can also send monetary donations by clicking on this link.

For more information about pets in need of a forever home, or if you are interested in fostering a pet, visit Broward.org/Animal.