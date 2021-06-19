Events commemorating Juneteenth take place across South Florida

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – With Juneteenth now recognized as a federal holiday, celebrations were held Saturday across South Florida.

From a bike ride in Miami Gardens to a parade in Deerfield Beach, events were held commemorating the day when enslaved Blacks in Galveston, Texas were finally freed.

“It feels really good to know that I am finally being recognized on a federal level,” said volunteer Daria Laine.

In Miami on Saturday, over 500 trees were given away to those living in underserved communities.

And to celebrate the life of two civil right activists, a street naming ceremony for Harry and Harriette Moore, who were killed in a house bombing back in 1951.

“This is a great moment,” said local reverend Ron Harper. “This is a great opportunity. This is a great time for us to shine on this day, but after this, where do we go from here?”

