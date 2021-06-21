Summer classes begin at Broward County public schools with a record 45,000 students

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Nearly 100 Broward County public schools kicked off the six-week summer program on Monday with a larger student enrollment than expected. The district usually welcomes about 8,000 students. This year, they will have about 45,000.

Robert Runcie, the superintendent of Broward County Public Schools, visited Hollywood Hills High School, Bair Middle School, and Wilton Manors Elementary School. He greeted students, teachers, and staff, and he talked to reporters during his visit to Wilton Manors.

“We know that the struggles still continue, and to the extent that we can extend, not just academic learning, but enrichment opportunities, which we will have over the summer,” Runcie said. “That includes art, speech debate, music, chorus, athletic programs.”

Classes will be held Monday through Thursday, for four hours each day. The district will also have morning childcare and afternoon camps and activities. Some may be fee-based.

Ad

Runcie’s last day on the job is Aug. 10th. He was accused of lying about his conversations with witnesses in the public corruption case of a former BCPS employee. Runcie is facing a perjury charge.

This is a developing story.