This Miami ice cream shop is ranked the best in Florida

Dasher & Crank has been voted 'The Best Ice Cream in Florida' by Food & Wine.

WYNWOOD, Fla. – Sunday marked the official first day of summer, which means one thing — it’s officially ice cream season.

And in the Sunshine State, we know a thing or two about good ice cream. However, out of the numerous delicious ice cream parlors along the west and east coast of the state, only one ranks supreme.

According to Food & Wine’s latest summer 2021 round-up of “The Best Ice Cream in Every State,” Dasher & Crank has landed the state’s no. 1 spot.

Dasher & Crank, a craft ice cream shop located in the heart of Wynwood along Northwest Second Avenue, has truly grown from a small “locals-only” hole-in-the-wall to a sought-out gem. As Wynwood has evolved, so has the quirky ice cream shop — and it’s a fan favorite among locals and tourists, alike.

Food & Wine describes the shop as “ultra-fashionable,” with “well over 400 flavors under their belt since opening up shop in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood back in 2018, Dasher & Crank has learned how to be all things to all people, and while they’re very handy with milk and cream (it’s the Strawberry Cream Cheese and Guava Jelly for us), some of the ultra-fashionable shop’s most popular flavors have been vegan.

They go on to say, “Their number one all-time seller is the Ube Macapuno, a deeply colorful coconut ice cream made with Filipino purple yams. Sure, it looks good on Instagram, but it tastes terrific, too.”

And, yes. We have double-checked, and it does, indeed, look great on Instagram (see below).

Some of the most popular flavors range from their vegan Ube Macapuno (coconut ice cream with Filipino purple yams) and Yoko Matcha (yoka matcha in a vegan, coconut base), to Caramel Cone (homemade caramel ice cream with brown butter waffle cone chunks) and Strawberry Cream Cheese with Guava Jelly (which is exactly what it sounds like).

Dasher & Crank is open from 10 a.m to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

To learn more about the ice cream shop, click here.