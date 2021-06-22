Man arrested after girlfriend’s legs burned in mobile home fire in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – A Davie man has been arrested after police say he intentionally started a fire at his girlfriend’s mobile home following an argument between the couple.

Scott Robert Oatkin, 54, was taken into custody Thursday on a charge of arson resulting in great bodily harm.

According to his arrest report, Oatkin and the 57-year-old victim, who have been dating for a year, got into the argument on June 14 at the victim’s home in the area of Southwest 32nd Street and 52nd Avenue.

Police said Oatkin then grabbed his girlfriend’s cellphone and left her home.

The woman followed him outside about two minutes later, exiting through the rear door, and then saw that her mobile home was on fire.

According to his arrest report, Oatkin fled the scene on his scooter and the victim’s legs ignited in flames.

Ad

The victim jumped in the lake behind her home to extinguish the flames.

Davie Fire Rescue officials transported the woman to Broward Health Medical Center, where she was treated for second-degree burns to her lower legs.

According to the arrest report, the state fire marshal who responded to the scene discovered multiple signs that the fire had been intentionally set, including that “the fire started at the base of the door where there is no competent heat source.”

The arrest report stated that the burn pattern was also an inch off the ground, “which is inconsistent with a natural occurrence.”