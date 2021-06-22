Man arrested in woman’s Fort Lauderdale stabbing death

Joseph Jean, 51, was arrested in connection to a woman's stabbing death Saturday in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 51-year-old man is behind bars after police say he stabbed a woman to death on the sidewalk along Sistrunk Boulevard on Saturday morning.

Joseph Jean was apprehended after a pursuit that went into Palm Beach County early Monday, Fort Lauderdale police said.

He faces charges that include premeditated murder, tampering with evidence, resisting an officer and fleeing with disregard of safety to people or property.

Tia Mack, 38, a Fort Lauderdale resident, was stabbed to death at about 6 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Northwest 6th Street, also known as Sistrunk Boulevard, authorities say.

Detectives identified a suspect and vehicle, and on Monday morning, they say an officer spotted a matching car.

Police say Jean fled when the officer turned on his lights and sirens, and a chase ensued on State Road 7/US 441 before he was eventually captured.

Investigators have not released a motive for the killing.

“I just want justice for her. She didn’t deserve what happened to her,” Mack’s sister Patricia Ware said Saturday. “Why would he do that to her, she had her back turned, stabbed her in the back, he’s a f***** coward. He is a coward.”

Fort Lauderdale police ask anyone with information about the killing to contact Homicide Detective J. Saint-Jean at 954-828-5570 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.