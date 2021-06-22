School board discusses roof collapse; waits for candidates for interim superintendent

School board discusses roof collapse; waits for list of candidates for interim superintendent

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County School Board met on Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale.

The clock is ticking for them to resolve two issues:

The partial roof collapse in March at James S. Rickards Middle School in Oakland Park and whether or not it will be safe for students to return after the summer.

Workers inspect the roof damage after a partial roof collapse on March 5th at James S. Rickards Middle School in Oakland Park. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Finding Superintendent Robert Runcie’s replacement. His last day is Aug. 10th.

On Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale, the board voted on a change order which allows the district to pay the contractor for the work that has been done since the collapse.

Rosalind Osgood, the Broward County School Board chair, told school board members she wants to see the related comprehensive proposals with prices and timelines. Runcie tried to reassure those present.

“I can assure the community that a solution will be presented very shortly, discussed with the school board, and takes into account all that we have heard from staff, families, communities, other stakeholders,” Runcie said.

The board is accepting applications for Runcie’s interim replacement. Jim Notter, the former Broward schools superintendent, is on the list of qualified candidates. Notter resigned a decade ago after a witheringly scornful grand jury report.

School board members expect to receive a list of finalists to consider in July.