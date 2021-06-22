South Florida’s July 4th celebrations getting back to normal, but not quite there yet

MIAMI – This year’s Fourth of July celebrations could look and feel much closer to how they did pre-pandemic.

Almost.

While Covid-19 fears had local governments closing beaches in 2020, this year some fireworks shows will be back on, though there will be some of notable absences.

For a second year in a row, the big fireworks display at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami will be canceled.

Bayfront Park Trust executive director Jose Solano told Local 10 the cancelation was for the health and safety of the community. The Trust is looking forward to a display for 2022, Solano said.

One Miami resident said her dog would be happy with the absence of loud booms.

Another, Juan Canino, said he was disappointed.

“Everybody that wants a vaccine has gotten it by now. I think at this point it is unnecessary to cancel it. And people have an option to weigh their own risk,” Canino said.

In Fort Lauderdale, after officials encouraged spectators to watch the pyrotechnics display from home last year, there will be a concert and fireworks display this year.

Miami Beach will host a family-friendly concert at the bandshell in North Beach followed by fireworks.

The big fireworks shows are also back up and down the Florida Keys.

