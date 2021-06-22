Wynwood gets city’s 1st interactive kiosk experience

MIAMI – Miami is welcoming a new interactive kiosk experience, known as the IKE. The first one was activated on Tuesday in Wynwood. It looks like a giant smartphone with touch screens on both sides and it can adapt to different languages.

For officials, IKE has a surveillance camera, it can broadcast emergency messages, and gather data about its surroundings. For users, IKE provides free Wi-Fi and a touchscreen to quickly access information about the highlights of the area and public transportation options.

Users can transfer IKE’s data to their mobile phones. The kiosks’ hardware and software are made by IKE Smart City, a company based out of Columbus, Ohio. The city isn’t paying for the kiosks, which the company supports through sponsorships and advertising.

“Residents and visitors will be able to navigate, discover, access public transportation, access city services ... and learn all about everything that’s on offer in Miami,” said Pete Scantland, the chief executive officer of IKE Smart City.

Ad

There will three other IKEs in the Wynwood area. The Wynwood Business Improvement District welcomed the devices, which will be disinfected regularly and have an emergency call button.

“When you touch the screen, you launch the home screen. You can discover local restaurants. You can discover arts and culture, recreation, parks ... how to access food, shelter, and other social services, medical care,” Scantland said, adding it can also help users create a schedule that would include rideshare and bike share.

Other cities with kiosks include Coral Gables, Tampa, Baltimore, Denver, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The kiosk in Wynwood is on the northern sidewalk along Northwest 24th Street, near Northwest Second Avenue.

LOCATION