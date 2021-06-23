Man shot at postal worker after she wouldn’t open package for him, inspector says

Sky 10 was over the scene Monday after a man was accused of shooting at a U.S. postal worker.

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – The man accused of opening fire at a U.S. postal worker Monday in Florida City is facing an attempted murder charge in federal court, and a criminal complaint details the scary situation that unfolded when the carrier was trying to deliver a package.

According to the complaint written by a U.S. postal inspector, the female postal worker was on her route in the area of Northwest 6th Street and 7th Avenue around 1 p.m. when she went to deliver a small, plastic-wrapped parcel addressed to “Whitey White.”

She told investigators that she saw a man later identified as Charlie Holley looking out of a second-floor window and yelling toward her. She had recognized him from delivering previous packages to “Whitey White.”

As she approached the front door, the carrier said she noticed Holley pointing a black rifle at her, according to the complaint, which says he then instructed her to leave the package on the ground and open it.

She refused, saying she wasn’t allowed to open customers’ mail, after which investigators say Holley instructed her to move to the side.

The postal worker quickly left and got in her vehicle to drive away when “she heard a loud thud, which she believed was Holley shooting at her,” the complaint says.

A one-inch bullet hole was found in the back of the postal truck, authorities say. Nobody was hit.

Police said the suspect barricaded himself in a home before ultimately surrendering to a Miami-Dade Special Response Team.

Investigators later found a long rifle in Holley’s residence, and witnesses say he was pointing a rifle at neighbors from the second-story window prior to the incident involving the mail carrier.

They also found a shirt in his home that had “Whitey” printed on it.