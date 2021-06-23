Marlins welcome transgender teenage bullying victim Chad and her family to loanDepot park

Teenage transgender student Chad and her family were welcomed by the Miami Marlins to loanDepot park as VIPs.

MIAMI – A big show of support at Tuesday night’s Miami Marlins game for a South Florida teenager who was the victim of bullying at school.

Local 10 News first reported on Chad last month after she was roughed up by classmates because she is transgender.

The Marlins rolled out the red carpet for her and her family before Tuesday’s game.

One extremely cool part of Chad’s experience was that she got to paint the Marlins’ “M” on the pitching mound, and she did it in pride colors.

Chad has been honored by the Miami Heat and Miami Dolphins, and she has been receiving loving notes of encouragement thanks to Cards for Chad.

Local 10 News has also joined the movement to help Chad and other students who are experiencing similar challenges.

Cards for Chad: How to help

If you would like to participate in the cause, please click here to make a donation to the Local 10 Fund. (Don’t worry if the page still shows our Big Bus Toy Express logo, the money will be directed to the Local 10 Fund.)

We have also received many inquiries on how you can send a note to Chad.

Cards for Chad can be mailed to:

Equality Florida, Broward County

2302 NE 7th Ave.

Wilton Manors, FL 33305

