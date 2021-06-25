Task Force 2 is here: 80 elite members, including K-9s, on their way to help Surfside building collapse

MIAMI – Eighty elite members from more than 20 Miami-Dade County departments are currently on their way to help the ongoing rescue mission at the Surfside building that partially collapsed Thursday, leaving over 100 people unaccounted for.

Friday morning, the members, which are part of Task Force 2 of South Florida’s Urban Rescue Team, embarked to Surfside to assist Task Force 1, which is lead by Miami-Dade, with their search and rescue efforts on the ground.

Also on board the mission? Highly trained cadaver dogs, as well as dogs that are trained to sniff out live human beings in hopes of truly saving people from the rubble.

One of the leaders of the team says, “Our role is to assist Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Task Force 1 with any operations they need. We hope to get rolling right into work to help save lives.”

“We have the K-9s,” he added. “We have life-find K-9s, and we have three human remains K-9s.”

Task Force 2 is currently on the ground doing everything they can.

