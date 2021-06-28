Watch out for Surfside charity scams, attorney general warns

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A shrine is set up outside St. Joseph Catholic Church in Surfside on Monday near the collapsed building.

SURFSIDE, Fla. – An enormous outpouring of charity support has come in the days since Thursday’s condo collapse in Surfside, however, the state’s attorney general is warning residents about the threat of scams preying on people’s generosity.

“I have seen first-hand the remarkable and generous efforts of legitimate charities and individuals helping the families affected,” Attorney General Ashley Moody said. “No doubt, people want to come to the aid of their fellow Floridians struck by this catastrophe, but please be cautious of bad actors trying to take advantage of generous donors.”

Local 10 News has posted a page with information on legitimate charity and fundraiser initiatives.

The online fundraising platform GoFundMe has its own page with verified fundraisers to support those affected by the Champlain Towers South collapse.

Be careful for charity scams related to Surfside disaster

Moody’s office offered the following tips Monday to avoid charity scams in the wake of a disaster:

Ensure the charity is registered and eligible to solicit in the state of Florida by visiting FDACS.gov/ConsumerServices and clicking Check-A-Charity

Contact the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance at Give.org or Charity Navigator to determine whether a charity has any complaints against them before donating

Research how the charity uses donations

Refrain from providing banking information to unsolicited calls or emails on behalf of a charity

Carefully review the charity’s name before making a donation

If you see what looks like a charity scam, you can report it to the Attorney General’s Office by calling 1-866-966-7226 or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.