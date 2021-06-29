Biden to visit Surfside condo collapse site Thursday

President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House grounds in a file photo from Friday, June 18, 2021.

SURFSIDE, Fla. – President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Surfside on Thursday, the White House confirmed.

Asked by a reporter Tuesday morning as he walked to Marine One if he was considering a trip to the site of the tragic condo collapse, Biden said, “Hopefully as early as Thursday.”

The White House sent an advisory shortly thereafter confirming the trip and saying further details would follow.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Biden would be spending time with the families of missing condo residents and with first responders.

Biden is headed to La Crosse, Wisconsin, on Tuesday to visit a local transit authority and deliver remarks on the bipartisan infrastructure framework.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked Monday if the president planned to come to South Florida and she said that they wanted to be sure not to divert any resources away from the search and rescue efforts.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 11 people were confirmed dead and 150 people remained unaccounted for after part of the Champlain Towers South building collapsed early Thursday morning.

A team of national scientists and engineers plans to visit the collapse site to determine if the National Institute of Standards and Technology will open a full investigation that could eventually change building codes.

