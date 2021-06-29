Surfside mayor: Debris falling from standing tower as rescuers search for victims

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Heading into Day 6 of the rescue effort in Surfside, officials are concerned about debris that has been falling from the building that is still standing.

“Overnight, they did have some stuff falling down from the building that’s still standing. And that’s going to have to be addressed,” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told CNN Tuesday morning. “I understand from my discussions over the past few days that they will address that, they will have to pick those pieces off, tie them to the crane, cut the steel, and remove them so it’s safe for the workers to get down in there.”

The mayor said crews have had to make a border on the pile that they can’t go past.

All 11 victims who have been pulled from the rubble of Champlain Towers South have been identified.

Officials say 150 people are still missing and there are 400 boots on the ground from various agencies to help.

Another big crane is also being brought in to help secure the standing tower.

“We need better weather. We had thunder and lightning this morning,” Burkett told Local 10 News on Tuesday. “The better the weather gets, the faster we can go and that’s what we want.”

Layer by layer, the search through the mound of debris has been intense and daunting, but the effort is not in vain.

“Our teams have made significant progress on the site,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

The mayor spoke to family members of the missing Monday night, confirming that an 11th body was found at the collapsed condo site.

Relatives of Marcus Guara, 52, Frank Kleiman, 55, and Michael Altman, 50, were notified late Monday that the three men had been identified among the deceased.

“We are frank, we are transparent. This is what we promised and this is how we have been,” Levine Cava said.

There are now 400 first responders on the ground in Surfside -- a mix of local, state, federal and international search and rescue teams. They are all trading off 12-hour shifts once again battling bouts of rain Tuesday.

“There’s definitely a concern with the rain, debris and it sliding, so it’s an extremely dangerous situation,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said.

Rescuers are still focused on voids in the rubble -- pockets of space buried deep where survivors could still be. The areas are detected on infrared cameras.

A search team from Mexico is returning to the scene Tuesday with their small K-9 that is specially trained to sniff out survivors.

Below is a list of those who have been confirmed to be deceased following Thursday’s collapse:

· Frank Kleiman: 55 years old; recovered 6/28/2021

· Michael David Altman; 50 years old; recovered 6/28/2021

· Christina Beatriz Elvira Oliwkowicz: 74 years old; recovered 6/27/2021

· Marcus Joseph Guara: 52 years old; recovered 6/26/2021

· Leon Oliwkowicz: 80 years old; recovered 6/26/2021

· Luis Bermudez: 26 years old; recovered 6/26/2021

· Anna Ortiz: 46 years old; recovered 6/26/2021

· Gladys Lozano, 79 years old; recovered 6/25/2021

· Manuel “Manny” LaFont, 54 years old; recovered 6/25/2021

· Stacie Dawn Fang: 54 years old; recovered 6/24/2021

· Antonio Lozano, 83 years old; recovered 6/24/2021

