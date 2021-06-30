THE LATEST: Death toll rises to 12 in Surfside; Dump trucks begin removing debris away from scene

Dump trucks begin removing debris away from scene of Surfside building collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. – As rescue crews continue searching the rubble following last week’s partial building collapse in Surfside, dump trucks were seen Wednesday removing debris from the area.

The trucks had a police escort as they left the area and a damaged car was also towed away from the scene.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed that 12 people had been confirmed dead in the Champlain Towers South collapse. Another 149 people remain missing.

The city of North Bay Village confirmed that the mother of Police Chief Carlos Noriega, Hilda Noriega, was the latest victim to be pulled from the rubble.

Meanwhile, officials have expressed concern about debris that has been falling from the building that is still standing.

“We’re removing items that we can that might fall off the building,” Levine Cava said at a Tuesday afternoon briefing. “We are taking necessary measures to avoid those sort of falling items.”

Officials confirmed that crews haven’t been able to access a 45 feet area around the remaining building because of the shifting debris and other hazards.

Additionally, officials said a grand jury was being impaneled in Miami-Dade County to look into the cause of the collapse.

Levine Cava said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle has her full support and cooperation.

Below is a list of those who have been confirmed to be deceased following Thursday’s collapse:

· Hilda Noriega: 92 years old; recovered 6/29/2021

· Frank Kleiman: 55 years old; recovered 6/28/2021

· Michael David Altman; 50 years old; recovered 6/28/2021

· Christina Beatriz Elvira Oliwkowicz: 74 years old; recovered 6/27/2021

· Marcus Joseph Guara: 52 years old; recovered 6/26/2021

· Leon Oliwkowicz: 80 years old; recovered 6/26/2021

· Luis Bermudez: 26 years old; recovered 6/26/2021

· Anna Ortiz: 46 years old; recovered 6/26/2021

· Gladys Lozano, 79 years old; recovered 6/25/2021

· Manuel “Manny” LaFont, 54 years old; recovered 6/25/2021

· Stacie Dawn Fang: 54 years old; recovered 6/24/2021

· Antonio Lozano, 83 years old; recovered 6/24/2021

