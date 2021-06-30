Video shows water, debris in Champlain Towers South garage minutes before building collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Nearly a week since the horrible collapse of the Champlain Towers South, a new video has emerged showing the building moments before it went down.

In the video, the camera is pointed at the garage of the building, and water and debris can be seen falling.

This is significant because it potentially corroborates reports from a valet and resident of the building who described the same scene on the morning of the collapse.

It also fits in with an engineer’s report from 2018 that documents corroding rebar and failing concrete in the same garage area.

The video, which can be seen at the top of this page, was taken at 1:18 a.m. on Thursday, June 24.

It was less than ten minutes later when a large portion of the residential building came crumbling to the ground.

Search and rescue efforts have been going on around the clock since that morning. So far, officials have confirmed that 18 people have died while 145 remain unaccounted for.

