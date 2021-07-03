Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old man from Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police are searching for an 84-year-old man who was last seen leaving his home Saturday morning.

A Silver Alert has since been issued for Esteban Gonzalez, who was last seen around 9:50 a.m. in the area of East 52nd Street and Second Avenue.

According to police, Gonzalez was captured on his Ring camera leaving his home in a blue 2014 Ford F-150, heading west on East 52nd Street.

Police said Gonzalez is in the early stages of dementia and requires medication.

Gonzalez is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has hazel eyes and is bald.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Hialeah Police Department at 305-687-2525.