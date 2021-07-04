Broward hit-and-run crash near nightclub kills man, injures woman

TAMARAC, Fla. – A man died and a woman was injured during a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in Broward County.

According to Miranda Grossman, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the hit-and-run crash was shortly before 3 a.m., and detectives found the driver involved and the car.

A yellow tarp covered the body of a victim on North State Road 7, south of Northwest 47th Trail, in Broward County’s city of Tamarac.

A witness who was at a nearby nightclub said he ran to help the victims and found the woman was injured and the man who “didn’t have lower extremities” didn’t have a pulse.

Deputies asked anyone with information about the crash to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

