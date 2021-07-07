Part of Florida’s Gulf coast preparing for Hurricane Elsa to make landfall Wednesday morning

CEDER KEY, Fla. – Hurricane Elsa is bearing down on Florida’s west coast after moving across the Florida Keys on Tuesday.

Local 10 News’ Roy Ramos traveled up to Cedar Key, which is near the big bend of the state, located about an hour southwest of Gainesville.

More than 130 miles south of Cedar Key, the Venice Beach area just south of Tampa has been experiencing hurricane force winds upwards of 75 miles an hour, heavy rain fall and potential flooding as Hurricane Elsa slowly moved up the Gulf Coast.

The storm, which was upgraded to a Hurricane at the 8 p.m. advisory, is expected to gain some strength as it passes through the warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico.

A state of emergency was issued for Cedar Key on Tuesday. Shelters were opened at Bronson Elementary and High School for people that feel they want to evacuate.

Ad

Elsa is expected to make landfall in the area around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

STAY INFORMED