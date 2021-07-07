Rapper Pooh Shiesty held without bond after alleged shooting over sneakers and marijuana

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Over eight months after Rapper Pooh Shiesty, whose legal name is Lontrell D. Williams, and two others allegedly shot at two men over high-end sneakers and marijuana in Miami, an order has been made in the case.

On Tuesday, Miami U.S. Magistrate Judge Edwin G. Torres ordered 21-year-old Williams be held without bond in a federal detention center pending trial on charges that he participated in the shooting of two men during a street purchase of marijuana and high-end sneakers.

According to the report, on Oct. 9, 2020, Williams, along with 21-year-old Bobby Brown of Memphis, Tennessee and 20-year-old Jayden Darosa of Pembroke Pines, Florida, drove to a Bay Harbor Islands hotel to buy marijuana and a pair of high-end sneakers from two other men.

It is alleged that during this transaction, the three men shot the sellers with semi-automatic weapons.

Then, Williams, Brown, and Darosa drove away from the scene, taking with them the high-end sneakers and marijuana they had not paid for.

The shooting victims survived.

Due to the alleged incident, Williams, Brown, and Darosa have each been charged with one count of conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence, conspiring to commit a Hobbs Act robbery, committing a Hobbs Act robbery, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Williams and Darosa made their initial federal court appearances on June 29, and Brown was arrested in Tennessee on June 15. However, Brown’s first appearance in federal court in Miami is yet to be scheduled.

Williams and Darosa are both detained in a federal detention center without bond pending their trials.

Furthermore, Williams also faces state criminal charges, including charges related to the shooting of a security guard at the King of Diamonds strip club in May, over Memorial Day weekend. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the state charges.

Anyone with information related to possible gun crimes such as this one is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.