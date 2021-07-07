Surfside victims fund to start distributing $5K per family

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Families affected by the condo collapse can begin applying for money through the Support Surfside Fund.

One of several funds created after the tragic collapse of the Champlain Towers South on June 24, Support Surfside is a collaboration led by the Coral Gables Community Foundation, Key Biscayne Community Foundation and Miami Foundation.

Organizers say gifts in the amount of $5,000 per family will be made available to designated representatives of the following groups:

Survivors of the Champlain Towers South collapse

Current residents of Champlain Towers South but not present at the time of the collapse

Immediate family members or legally appointed representatives of missing or deceased individuals

It is being done with aid from the National Compassion Fund, which has also helped distribute funds donated related to other high-profile incidents, including the Pulse Nightclub shooting and the El Paso mass shooting.

To apply, go to supportsurfside.submittable.com/submit.

The Support Surfside Fund has raised $1.7 million in donations received plus $1.5 million in pledges. The first million will be distributed immediately through the application process.

The fund has already donated $155,000 in cash cards to 149 family members and survivors at their family assistance center.

Another $155,000 was allocated to groups providing “wraparound” services that include food and mental health support. They include: American Red Cross South Florida, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami, Hatzalah of South Florida, Jewish Community Services South Florida (JCS), Jewish Volunteer Center (via Greater Miami Jewish Federation), Food Rescue Miami, Salvation Army South Florida, and The Shul of Bal Harbor.

Click here for more info. Questions can be emailed to info@supportsurfside.org (including your full name and unit number in the subject line of the email).

NOTE: Champlain Towers North residents can reach out directly to the Miami Foundation regarding “relocation accommodations provided through Michael Capponi’s Global Empowerment Mission.”