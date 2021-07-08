Evacuated North Miami Beach condo is unsafe, city says

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – North Miami Beach officials say a condominium building that was evacuated because of safety concerns must stay unoccupied until the condo association submits a new 40-year recertification report that addresses all structural and electrical issues.

The building is about 5 miles from Surfside, where Champlain Towers South collapsed on June 24.

An audit prompted by the collapse found that the nearby 156-unit Crestview Towers had been deemed structurally and electrically unsafe in January.

The city rejected two new surveys filed by the condo association this week because they did not comply with the certification process or did address problems raised in the January report.

It was revealed Thursday that Crestview had been hit with nearly half a million dollars in fines over the past several years over various issues that ranged from sprinkler systems to passageway access.

Three hundred residents were forced out Friday, the same day the condo board submitted an engineer’s report indicating the building was unsafe electrically and structurally, with concrete spalling and moisture on balcony slabs.

The matter of how things reached this point at the building will be part of a criminal police investigation, officials said at a news conference Thursday morning.

“The city, we’re acting responsibly,” North Miami Beach City Manager Arthur H. Sorey III said. “We want [the residents] to be safe. I know that everybody’s frustrated ... but they weren’t safe in that building.”

Residents of the 10-story complex won’t be allowed to return to live there for an indefinite time, but they will be allowed to go inside for 15 minutes between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday to gather belongings.