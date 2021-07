MIAMI – Detectives are searching for a 12-year-old girl who vanished early Friday morning from her home in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

Officers identified the girl as Chelsea Guardado. She has brown eyes, black hair, weighs about 120 lbs, and is about 4-foot tall.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about Chelsea’s whereabouts to call the Miami Police Department’s special victims unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.