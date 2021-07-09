Officers on leave after police-involved shooting outside of Boca Raton bookstore

BOCA RATON, Fla. – A suspect is critically injured and two Boca Raton Police officers are on leave following a police-involved shooting in Boca Raton.

According to Boca Raton Police, on Thursday, at approximately 9:15 p.m., police officers responded to a report of a suspicious person with a knife near Barnes & Noble at 1400 W. Glades Road, also known as University Commons.

When the two officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with 29-year-old Jordan Thompson outside of the bookstore.

While speaking with Thompson, police say he began approaching the officers aggressively while holding a knife.

Although the two officers attempted to verbally deescalate the situation, and gave commands for Thompson to drop the weapon, Thompson continued to hold the knife.

That is when Thompson was tasered by one of the officers.

However, the taser was ineffective, and Thompson lunged at the officers with a knife in hand. He was then shot multiple times by the other officer.

Ad

Both of the officers rendered aid until Boca Raton Fire Rescue arrived on scene, say police.

Thompson was then transported to Delray Medical Center in critical condition. He has since been charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

The two officers have been placed on Critical Incident Leave.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) responded to the scene, and is investigating this officer-involved shooting.