Temple hosts classical music concert in Miami Beach to benefit building collapse victims’ families

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The Miami Beach Music Festival Orchestra performed Thursday evening at The Temple Emanu-El Cultural Arts Center to benefit the families of the Surfside building collapse victims.

Michael Rossi, the founder of the Miami Music Festival, was the conductor during the “Console The Soul” classical music concert. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was a guest.

“In times of darkness, when the path may seem very difficult to find, we all know that it is a little light, the candle and the light in all of us that helps us to move forward when we are here for each other, Levine Cava said on stage during the concert.

Rabbi Marc Philippe, of Temple Emanu-El, Rev. Juan J. Sosa, of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Rabbi Fred Klein, of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, and Rev. Timothy P. Carr, of the All Souls’ Episcopal Church, also spoke during the interfaith event.

Ad

Related stories