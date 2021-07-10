Coast Guard repatriates 23 Cuban migrants found off coast of Florida Keys

MIAMI – The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted a vessel containing several Cuban migrants off the coast of the Florida Keys Saturday morning.

According to the Coast Guard, the crew of Cutter Kathleen Moore repatriated 23 people to Cuba.

The vessel was located approximately 15 miles south of Big Pine Key.

Cuban migrants repatriated by the U.S. Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard)

“Navigating the Florida Straits on a good day is difficult and unpredictable in rustic vessels,” said Coast Guard Liaison Officer Lt. Cmdr. Mario Gil. “Daring these voyages during hurricane force winds and seas are treacherous and lives have a greater rick of being lost.”

A good Samaritan reported the vessel to authorities at 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the Coast Guard.

A crew met the vessel on the water and brought the migrants aboard. They are all reported in good health, the Coast Guard said.