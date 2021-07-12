Cloudy icon
Man shot dead at Miami-Dade convenience store

David Selig
, Digital Executive Producer

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed Monday morning in a shooting at a convenience store in northwest Miami-Dade County.

Police say they responded to 7606 NW 17th Avenue at approximately 7:35 a.m. to find the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Miami-Dade detectives are now searching for the suspect who they say took off before they arrived.

If you have any information about the shooting, you can call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-8477.

