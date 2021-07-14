Judge approves sale of site of Surfside condo collapse

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Crews work to clear the rubble of the demolished section of the Champlain Towers South building, as removal and recovery work continues at the site of the partially collapsed condo building, on Monday, July 12, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.

SURFSIDE, Fla. – A South Florida judge has approved the sale of the oceanfront property where a collapsed condominium building once stood to benefit victims of the deadly disaster.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman ordered at a hearing Wednesday that the process begin to sell the site of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, which could fetch $100 million, according to court records.

Meanwhile, residents of an 82-year-old, two-story apartment building in Miami Beach have been ordered to evacuate because of concrete deterioration.

The city is giving residents of Devon Apartments until next Monday to leave the building.

