Tourists in their 60s beaten, woman strangled, raped at Rodeway Inn

22-year-old man appears in court after beating and assault of elderly couple in hotel room

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – A 22-year-old is facing several charges after police said he viciously attacked a couple staying at a hotel in Northwest Miami Dade.

Travon Smith appeared in bond court on Thursday and is now sitting behind bars accused of the brutal beating of couple in their late ’60s at the Rodeway Inn off 157th Street.

The assault and sexual battery happened in the middle of the afternoon on Saturday, July 10.

One of the victims told Local 10 News they were on vacation and were house hunting in South Florida. Police said that the man opened his hotel room door and was greeted with a punch from Smith who then “bit him on the back of his neck with his teeth,” according to the report.

The 68-year-old victim told Local 10 News by telephone what happened. “He bit me on my neck. An animal. He choked me. He penetrated my skin and neck.”

His 67-year-old wife was strangled and beaten badly, too, according to police. Local 10 News has chosen not to identify the victims.

Police said Smith also took her to an elevator and forced her to give him oral sex. Police said he had plans to continue to rape her even further.

The police report said the woman stated that she was “strangled to the point where she lost her vision.”

Her husband said she is doing “terrible.” She has bleeding on her brain, punctured lungs and broken ribs, he said.

Smith faces four charges including burglary with assault or battery, kidnapping, sexual battery and felony battery.