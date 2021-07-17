Partly Cloudy icon
Man, 77, wounded during shooting in Little Haiti, police say

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Miami police officers are investigating a shooting that injured a 77-year-old man Friday in Little Haiti.

MIAMI – A 77-year-old man was shot Friday evening in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood, according to the Miami Police Department.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel and police officers responded to the intersection of Northwest Second Avenue and Northwest 48th Street.

Officers first learned about the shooting with the help of Shot Spotter technology. Fire Rescue personnel took the man to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, police said.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

