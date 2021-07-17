Protests continue across South Florida in show of solidarity for those suffering in Cuba

Protests continue in South Florida as locals show support for those suffering in Cuba

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – As days of protests are ongoing in many parts of the island nation of Cuba, people in South Florida are taking to the streets in solidarity.

The Cuban community marched through Little Havana on Friday, calling for freedom on the communist island.

The group of nearly 150 people marched more than two miles, from Café Versailles toward Domino Park.

It marked the sixth consecutive day of protests since the unprecedented uprising in Havana last weekend.

Eduardo Moya with Lifestyle Miami, along with other organizers, planned Friday’s protest.

The hope is that the gatherings seen all week long will prompt change in Cuba that will ultimately free its people.

“We want to show them that the fight is on this side as well too, it’s not just them over there,” said Moya. “And continue to support them in any way we can.”

The protests will continue during the weekend, with several scheduled for Saturday; one is planned at the Freedom Tower in Downtown Miami at 5:30 p.m. in which people like Willy Chirino and Emilio Stefan, among others, are expected to be there and speak at a press conference, scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Another protest is happening by boat in Biscayne Bay Saturday at 5:30 p.m. as well.