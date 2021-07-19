Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Police investigation underway at Hialeah strip club

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Tags: Hialeah, Miami-Dade County, Crime
HIALEAH, Fla. – Police put up crime scene tape Monday morning around a strip club in Hialeah.

It’s unclear exactly what occurred at Bella’s Cabaret on Southeast 14th Street near Okeechobee Road, however a red Mercedes-Benz was spotted outside with a shattered back window.

Hialeah police detectives were seen taking photos of a nearby parking lot.

While authorities have not disclosed what occurred outside the strip club, initial reports indicated it may have started as a stabbing.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Trent Kelly is an award-winning multimedia journalist who joined the Local 10 News team in June 2018. Trent is no stranger to Florida. Born in Tampa, he attended the University of Florida in Gainesville, where he graduated with honors from the UF College of Journalism and Communications.

