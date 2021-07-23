Coyote kills ‘Big Guy’ the neighborhood cat in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A neighborhood cat went missing, and shop owners know why — he was killed by coyotes in Pompano Beach.

The cat was a shop cat, affectionately known as “Big Guy.” He was the neighborhood cat that greeted Charles Camacho and his co-workers every day, and he had been showing up to their shop in Pompano Beach for years.

“Monday morning rolled around, by nine o’clock we found out he wasn’t there, and we thought it was kind of strange,” explained Camacho.

“Tuesday rolled around, and we were like, ‘No Big Guy.’ So, we started looking at the cameras...” he said.

Unfortunately, they soon discovered that he had passed away, and what the owners of the shop saw on their surveillance footage was horrifying.

On surveillance video, they saw two very large coyotes on the prowl.

In the end of the video, you can see one of the coyotes dragging an animal back in its mouth, assumably the poor cat.

“You can tell that these coyotes have done this before, and they worked as a team, the communication between the both of them, and the way they circled around him, and one came from the front,” said Camacho.

For months now, there’s been an uptick in coyote sightings across Broward, Kendall, and even the Florida Keys.

Unfortunately, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), coyotes aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Now, they’re warning pet owners to be aware, and to keep an eye out. Plus to practice hazing.

Coyotes are highly adaptable, but often won’t take on a threat. Coyotes can even swim, and are fairly strong swimmers.

“Its impressive to know and also concerning to know that these coyotes are there, and people need to be aware if they are walking their dogs or letting their cats out at night,” said Camacho.

Call the FWC right away if you see a coyote in South Florida.