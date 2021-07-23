Pembroke Pines driver abandons two dogs on side of road, leaves them for dead

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A man allegedly abandoned his two dogs on the side of the road in Pembroke Pines, and now authorities are sorting through clues to catch and arrest the suspect.

According to authorities, surveillance footage appears to show a man as he decides to stop his vehicle at a random corner in Pembroke Pines. Then, he gets out of his car, goes to the back seat, and let’s out an older Jack Russell Terrier. Then, the man returns to the car and removes a German Shepherd, as well.

Before you know it, he speeds off and the poor dogs are clearly seen looking around very confused.

Authorities say this is not only a case of animal abandonment, but also a case of animal cruelty.

Stacy Jurgens of Pooches in Pines, who also works with the police department, says what the video shows is something that is heartbreaking, heartless, and absolutely a crime.

Police say this incident occurred along NW 19th Street and 199th Avenue in Pembroke Pines.

Now, police are investigating the scene and trying to find more video, a license plate, or even a description of the vehicle or suspect.

The poor dogs are older, and both in need of care as they both try to adapt to a new life. Thankfully, the dogs will be taken care of.

“It’s very hard, and what’s even harder is to get them adopted because everyone wants the cute little small dogs, the puppy, but these older dogs are so loyal,” says Jurgens.

“A lot of people purchased animals or adopted because of COVID, and now that everybody’s going back to work, we’re finding a major influx of dogs being dumped.”

To help these dogs find homes, or, for more information about Pooches in Pines, click here, or visit them on Facebook.