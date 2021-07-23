Residents stunned after shots fired in Hialeah community

HIALEAH, Fla. – A community is stunned after shots were fired in their Hialeah neighborhood, and they’re not sure if it was a drive-by shooting, if it was random, or, if it was targeted.

Surveillance video from a home near Northwest Second Avenue and West 36th Street in Hialeah captured the moment when said shots were fired.

Local 10 News spoke to the homeowner, who wishes to remain anonymous.

“I’m laying down in the bed with my kids, my girlfriend, and all I just hear is a bunch of gunshots, “Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,” like, real loud. Woke me up,’” he explained.

According to the man, the shots happened around 5 a.m. Thursday morning as he and his family were fast asleep.

“So, me and my girlfriend’s first reaction was to turn around and jump on our kids to shield them, you know?”

Hialeah Police have not said if this was a drive-by shooting or if shots were just fired into the air.

Furthermore, it’s not clear if this was random or targeted.

“It was really crazy, really scary, because any bullet could go through a roof and catch anybody,” explained the homeowner. “We have children. This is a nice neighborhood. Everybody has kids little kids that run around and play bicycles. This has never happened here.”

The shooters or shooter responsible is still believed to be on the run, but the man we spoke with is not happy about this scary moment, and he wants the people responsible taken off the street.

“The fact that you feel helpless because you are just trapped there hearing bullets, you don’t know what’s coming to you,” he explained about the scary moment. “All you are thinking is trying to be safe.”

According to the homeowner, if it was random, he is just as upset and concerned.

“There is no purpose to shoot a gun in the air. That’s why they have gun ranges and stuff like that.”