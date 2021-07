CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – An electrician employed by the Broward County Public Schools District is expected to be OK after he was shocked Tuesday morning while working at J.P. Taravella High School in Coral Springs.

A spokeswoman with the school district told Local 10 News that the electrician was alert while being airlifted to a hospital by Coral Springs Fire Rescue.

She said his injuries were thought to be non-life-threatening.

No other details about the incident were immediately released.