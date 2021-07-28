COVID mask confusion? Yes, it depends where you go

Where are masks mandated? Depends where you are.

MIAMI – To mask, or not to mask? That is the question — again — as COVID-19 variants and infection numbers rise, and as new CDC findings show the vaccinated and unvaccinated can both be contagious.

“A lot of people in the same place I put on my mask,” Joseph Bueno said.

Natalia Araujo says: “I’m not going to wear it. Unless they tell me I have to.”

Updated guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended indoor masking, even for those vaccinated, in certain cases.

Mandates are still in force in federal jurisdictions such as post offices and airports.

Local county and city requirements telegraph urgency, but cannot be enforced, as Florida’s state executive order from May banning mask mandates is still in effect.

Ad

And private businesses?

It’s up to them, and we found that most — including Publix, CVS and Walgreens — give you options if you’re vaccinated. Though they don’t have the ability to confirm who may be vaccinated.

“That is why masks were re-introduced and re-recommended for vaccinated people,” Dr. Jennifer Ashton said.