Have you seen Ashley Espinoza-Sanchez? Man says he helped Rolling Loud fan

Tallahassee woman got separated from friends Saturday during Rolling Loud at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, and surveillance video shows her returning to the stadium Monday before she vanished.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Detectives talked to two men who last saw Ashley Espinoza-Sanchez on Saturday and Monday in Miami Gardens. The 23-year-old tourist from Tallahassee was in Miami-Dade County for the Rolling Loud music festival.

Jared Linwood said he found Espinoza-Sanchez alone, barefoot, and disheveled on Sunday, so he decided to help her. He said he took her to his home in Miami Gardens, and she wasn’t sober and was talking to herself.

Linwood said she slept over Sunday night, and he gave her clean clothes, socks, and a pair of flip flops, and he let her use his restroom to take a shower. He said on Monday he took her back to Hard Rock Stadium’s lost and found.

Linwood was hoping she could find her purse and phone there, so she could contact her friends and family. Surveillance video shows them walking together and later parting ways. She was wearing oversized flip-flops.

Surveillance video shows Jared Linwood and Ashley Espinoza-Sanchez, of Tallahassee, walking together on Monday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Espinoza-Sanchez, a brunette who stands 5-foot-2 and weighs about 130 pounds, walked towards parking lot #18 never to be seen again, according to the Miami Gardens Police Department.

Ad

Nicholas Prevost, 20, said he drove with Espinoza-Sanchez from Tallahasse to attend the Rolling Loud music festival never imagining that he would end up losing track of her.

A video shows she was wearing a black-and-red romper when she took off her white Vans sneakers. He said he saw her hand her phone to a friend and disappear into the crowd during Don Toliver’s performance Saturday evening.

A relative said Espinoza-Sanchez suffers from bipolar disorder. Detective J. Rodriguez is asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 305-474-1615.

Police flyer

Related social media

🚨OUTFIT UPDATES, and seen speaking with this guy, whom we don’t recognize. 🚨 https://t.co/VMUgA7mFc6 — Johana Delgado (@Johana_delgadoo) July 27, 2021

TWITTER I NEED HELP

My friend went missing last night at rolling loud, if anyone sees her today in the Miami area near hard rock stadium please notify me !! Her name is Ashley Espinosa Sanchez, she’s about 5’2 and she’s currently wearing a black and red striped romper pic.twitter.com/AKAGINjWM7 — Nick (@corneliusgooch) July 25, 2021