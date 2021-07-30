Partly Cloudy icon
Have you seen Ashley Espinoza-Sanchez? Man says he helped Rolling Loud fan

Tallahassee woman last seen Monday in Miami Gardens

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Miami Gardens, Miami-Dade County
Tallahassee woman got separated from friends Saturday during Rolling Loud at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, and surveillance video shows her returning to the stadium Monday before she vanished.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Detectives talked to two men who last saw Ashley Espinoza-Sanchez on Saturday and Monday in Miami Gardens. The 23-year-old tourist from Tallahassee was in Miami-Dade County for the Rolling Loud music festival.

Jared Linwood said he found Espinoza-Sanchez alone, barefoot, and disheveled on Sunday, so he decided to help her. He said he took her to his home in Miami Gardens, and she wasn’t sober and was talking to herself.

Linwood said she slept over Sunday night, and he gave her clean clothes, socks, and a pair of flip flops, and he let her use his restroom to take a shower. He said on Monday he took her back to Hard Rock Stadium’s lost and found.

Linwood was hoping she could find her purse and phone there, so she could contact her friends and family. Surveillance video shows them walking together and later parting ways. She was wearing oversized flip-flops.

Surveillance video shows Jared Linwood and Ashley Espinoza-Sanchez, of Tallahassee, walking together on Monday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Espinoza-Sanchez, a brunette who stands 5-foot-2 and weighs about 130 pounds, walked towards parking lot #18 never to be seen again, according to the Miami Gardens Police Department.

Nicholas Prevost, 20, said he drove with Espinoza-Sanchez from Tallahasse to attend the Rolling Loud music festival never imagining that he would end up losing track of her.

A video shows she was wearing a black-and-red romper when she took off her white Vans sneakers. He said he saw her hand her phone to a friend and disappear into the crowd during Don Toliver’s performance Saturday evening.

A relative said Espinoza-Sanchez suffers from bipolar disorder. Detective J. Rodriguez is asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 305-474-1615.

Police flyer

Related social media

Christian De La Rosa joined Local 10 News in April 2017 after spending time as a reporter and anchor in Atlanta, San Diego, Orlando and Panama City Beach.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

