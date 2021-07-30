WATCH LIVE: Miami mayor to announce new details about upcoming freedom event, use of masks in city

MIAMI – City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Joe Carollo are holding a news conference Friday to announce new details regarding the Call for Freedom of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua event.

The mayor is also expected to make an announcement regarding the use of masks in the city of Miami.

The “Down With The Chains!” rally is at 5 p.m., Saturday at Bayfront Park.

Carollo said there will be various nearby parking areas for those who attend the event and the city is working with the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science and Pérez Art Museum to hopefully allow participants to park there, as well, which would create an additional 800 spaces.

Earlier this week, Carollo said he has the support of activists from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua in Miami-Dade County.

“We are going to embrace Nicaraguans. We are going to embrace Venezuelans, “said Silvio Iriondo, from MAR for Cuba.

They also have the support of musicians Gente de Zona, Willy Chirino, Los 3 de La Habana, Albita, Lena and Melena Burke, Marisela Verena, and Hansel.

“This is not going to be a concert, this is not going to be a party,” Carrollo said.