Back to school drive held for students in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Families in South Florida are getting ready to send children back to school.

One of those schools is Wilton Manors Elementary, and it was certainly the place to be on Sunday.

Backpacks and school supplies were just some of the items being given away to hundreds of young students.

The line wrapped around the building as kids were able to grab those much needed items, with classes set to begin later this month in Broward County.

Students were also able to get haircuts or a styling, as well as lessons in personal hygiene.

All this, and a hot meal as well, to help the kids get excited to head back to the classroom.

