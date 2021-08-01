Partly Cloudy icon
Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

Associated Press

Como tiene pensado hacer un viaje, Raquel Heres se efecta una prueba rpida de COVID-19 en un lugar donde se realizan esos exmenes en North Miami, Florida, el sbado 31 de julio de 2021. (AP Foto/Marta Lavandier)
Como tiene pensado hacer un viaje, Raquel Heres se efecta una prueba rpida de COVID-19 en un lugar donde se realizan esos exmenes en North Miami, Florida, el sbado 31 de julio de 2021. (AP Foto/Marta Lavandier)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A day after it recorded the most single day new cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida has broken a previous record for current hospitalizations, as the number of patients in hospitals because of COVID-19 once again broke through the 1,000-person threshold.

The Sunshine State had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

That’s according to data reported to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

The previous record was from more than a year ago, July 23, 2020, more than a half-year before vaccinations became widespread, when Florida had 10,170 hospitalizations.

That is according to the Florida Hospital Association.

