1 dead after tanker crashes, spilling fuel and causing large fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – One person was killed and a large fire broke out following a fuel tanker crash on Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, the driver of a large fuel tanker lost control of the vehicle, causing it to fall off of the ramp from I-595 westbound to the Turnpike southbound.

There has been no word from officials on whether any other vehicles were involved.

Authorities have also not provided any information on the identity of the person who died.

All eastbound lanes of I-595 in the area of Davie Blvd. were closed, as was the southbound entrance ramp from the Florida Turnpike to I-595, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

