Hialeah man accused of attacking 68-year-old woman who is blind

HIALEAH, Fla. – A 21-year-old man from Hialeah was arrested Sunday on accusations that he attacked a 68-year-old woman who is blind as the woman was walking to her apartment.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, the incident occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday on West 77th Street, near Ludlam Road.

The woman told police that she was walking home when she suddenly felt someone approaching her.

She said a man, later identified by police as Rolando Raxcaal, touched her around her chest area and she tried to push him away.

The victim said Raxcaal pushed her back, causing her to fall to the ground, which left her with a small scrape on her left ankle.

According to the arrest report, the woman screamed for help and a witness came to her aid, causing Raxcaal to flee inside an apartment unit.

Police said officers went to the apartment unit that Raxcaal ran into and several people stepped out. Authorities said the witness identified Raxcaal as the man who pushed the victim.

Raxcaal was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery on a person 65 or older. A motive for the alleged attack remains unclear.